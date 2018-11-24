Ducks' John Gibson: Stands tall against Oilers
Gibson stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.
The only shot to get past him came on the power play, off the stick of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. While Gibson played well, he seemed headed for his eighth loss of the season until Nick Ritchie tied the score with 17 seconds left in regulation. then he was gifted the win when Rickard Rakell banged home his own rebound just 14 seconds into overtime. While the 25-year-old netminder has had some shaky moments this year, he's allowed three goals or less in eight of nine games in November, posting a .914 save percentage on the month.
