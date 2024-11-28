Gibson allowed two goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Gibson remains undefeated in regulation, going 4-0-1 through his first five starts this year. He's been between the pipes for three of the last four games for the Ducks -- it's too soon to say he's retaken the No. 1 job from Lukas Dostal, but it's trending in that direction. Gibson has maintained a 2.57 GAA and a .925 save percentage so far. The Ducks' next two games are both fairly challenging matchups, as they host the Kings on Friday and the Senators on Sunday.