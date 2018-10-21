Ducks' John Gibson: Stars in loss

Gibson allowed two goals on 44 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh native continued to be outstanding in what was already his seventh start of the season, but it wasn't enough against a strong outing from Marc-Andre Fleury. Despite the loss, Gibson owns sparkling numbers -- .949 save percentage and 1.91 GAA -- to begin the season. He is also still tied for the league lead with four victories.