Ducks' John Gibson: Stars in loss
Gibson allowed two goals on 44 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh native continued to be outstanding in what was already his seventh start of the season, but it wasn't enough against a strong outing from Marc-Andre Fleury. Despite the loss, Gibson owns sparkling numbers -- .949 save percentage and 1.91 GAA -- to begin the season. He is also still tied for the league lead with four victories.
