Gibson will guard the road net Tuesday versus Washington, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Gibson will start for the second time in two days after making 29 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida. He has a posted a mark of 8-17-0 this season with a 3.13 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 27 appearances. The Capitals rank 29th in the league this campaign with 2.34 goals per contest.