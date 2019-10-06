Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against in-state rivals
Gibson led his team out onto the ice, suggesting he'll start Saturday's game against the Sharks, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Gibson turned aside 32 of 33 shots to beat the Coyotes in the opener, but he'll face a tougher test against a Sharks team that's dropped its first two games of the season against Vegas but tied for second in the league with 3.52 goals per game last season. The team in front of Gibson leaves a lot to be desired, so the 26-year-old netminder should be in for a busy night.
