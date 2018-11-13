Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against Predators
Gibson will patrol the crease for Monday's home showdown against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Gibson was rocked for five goals on 43 shots against Minnesota on Friday but still owns a career-high .928 save percentage so far this season. His 5-6-3 record obviously leaves much to be desired, but the Pittsburgh native is still posting above-average numbers. Nashville will provide another tough matchup as Gibson looks for his first win since Nov. 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...