Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against Predators

Gibson will patrol the crease for Monday's home showdown against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Gibson was rocked for five goals on 43 shots against Minnesota on Friday but still owns a career-high .928 save percentage so far this season. His 5-6-3 record obviously leaves much to be desired, but the Pittsburgh native is still posting above-average numbers. Nashville will provide another tough matchup as Gibson looks for his first win since Nov. 4.