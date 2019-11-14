Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against San Jose
Gibson is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back home losses to the Wild and Oilers while posting an unsightly 4.56 GAA and .839 save percentage. The American netminder will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a surging Sharks team that's won four consecutive contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.