Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against San Jose

Gibson is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back home losses to the Wild and Oilers while posting an unsightly 4.56 GAA and .839 save percentage. The American netminder will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a surging Sharks team that's won four consecutive contests.

