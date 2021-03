Gibson will guard the home net in Wednesday's game versus the Blues.

Gibson has recorded a .905 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA through 18 games, and he's often at the mercy of Anaheim's league-worst offensive support (2.05 goals per game), translating into a 5-9-4 record. He's set up for another busy night, as the Blues rank ninth in the league with 3.23 goals per contest.