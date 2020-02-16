Ducks' John Gibson: Starting against Vancouver

Gibson will tend the road twine in Sunday's matchup versus the Canucks, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was yanked from Thursday's loss to the Flames after allowing four goals on 12 shots, so he'll look to bounce back against the division rival. He always has the ability to take over a game, but the Canucks are tough to crack on the road, as they rank fourth in the league with 3.64 goals per home contest.