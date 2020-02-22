Ducks' John Gibson: Starting at home Friday
Gibson will protect the home twine in Friday's game against the Avalanche, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Gibson has a 2-2-1 record over his last five starts, most recently dropping a result to the Panthers on Wednesday. He'll look to take advantage of the Avalanche, who are without top-line winger Mikko Rantanen and center Nazem Kadri. The Avs have scored 21 goals over their last eight games, below their league-leading season pace of 3.54 goals per game.
