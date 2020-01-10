Ducks' John Gibson: Starting between pipes

Gibson will tend the twine for Thursday's home game against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The American will head back to the crease after getting Tuesday's game off, and has gone 2-2-1 along with a 3.34 GAA and .898 save percentage in his last five starts. Gibson draws a nice matchup against a Stars offense that ranks 25th in the league in goals per game. Gibson has faced the Stars nine times in his career, going 4-5-0 including a .913 save percentage and 2.96 GAA in that span.