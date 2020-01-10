Ducks' John Gibson: Starting between pipes
Gibson will tend the twine for Thursday's home game against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The American will head back to the crease after getting Tuesday's game off, and has gone 2-2-1 along with a 3.34 GAA and .898 save percentage in his last five starts. Gibson draws a nice matchup against a Stars offense that ranks 25th in the league in goals per game. Gibson has faced the Stars nine times in his career, going 4-5-0 including a .913 save percentage and 2.96 GAA in that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.