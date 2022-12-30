Gibson will be in the home crease against Nashville on Friday, Matt Weller of the Ducks' official site reports.

Gibson was outstanding Wednesday as he stopped 49 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Vegas. It has been another tough season for Gibson, who is 6-14-3 with a 3.88 GAA and a .900 save percentage. It has been hard for Gibson the last four seasons playing for the lowly Ducks as his stats have suffered playing behind a porous Anaheim defense. He will face the Predators, who have scored only 84 goals, the second-lowest total in the NHL this season.