Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Arizona

Gibson will guard the goal during Thursday's road clash with the Coyotes, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was a little shaky in his last appearance Tuesday against Vegas, surrendering four goals on 42 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The American backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with an Arizona team that's posted a disappointing 9-10-1 record at home this year.