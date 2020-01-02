Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Arizona
Gibson will guard the goal during Thursday's road clash with the Coyotes, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson was a little shaky in his last appearance Tuesday against Vegas, surrendering four goals on 42 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The American backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with an Arizona team that's posted a disappointing 9-10-1 record at home this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.