Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in blue paint
Gibson will defend the cage from the visiting Kings on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson's been a bit of a mixed bag this season, as he's frequently traded wins for losses en route to a 5-5-1 record, 2.94 GAA and .915 save percentage to date. Now, he's going to have to lift the spirits of a Ducks team that just lost captain Ryan Getzlaf for at least two more months with a fractured bone in his cheek.
