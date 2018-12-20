Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Boston

Gibson will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.

Gibson has been on a roll recently, picking up four consecutive victories while posting an impressive 2.11 GAA and .933 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 16th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Bruins club that's 11-4-0 at home this season.