Gibson will guard the road goal Saturday versus Carolina, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson is coming off a 41-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Washington. He has a record of 11-23-6 this season with a 4.01 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Hurricanes rank ninth in the league this year with 3.39 goals per game.