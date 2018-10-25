Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Dallas
Gibson will get the start in goal in Thursday's road game against the Stars, NHL.com's Jeff Miller reports.
Gibson has been razor sharp recently, registering an impressive .949 save percentage in his last five appearances, but he's posted a highly disappointing 1-3-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 3.67 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.