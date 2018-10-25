Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Dallas

Gibson will get the start in goal in Thursday's road game against the Stars, NHL.com's Jeff Miller reports.

Gibson has been razor sharp recently, registering an impressive .949 save percentage in his last five appearances, but he's posted a highly disappointing 1-3-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 3.67 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.