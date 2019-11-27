Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in desert

Gibson will start Wednesday's game in Arizona.

Gibson will look to keep rolling after logging his first shutout of the season Monday in a 3-0 win over the Islanders. That was the sixth time this season that Gibson has held the opposition to no more than one goal. He's won all six of those starts, but Gibson rarely gets bailed out when he's not nearly impenetrable, as he's just 2-10-1 when allowing two or more goals.