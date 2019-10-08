Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Detroit
Gibson will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has had a fantastic start to the season, picking up back-to-back victories over the Coyotes and Sharks while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will look to pick up a third consecutive win in a road matchup with a hot Detroit team that has racked up nine goals through its first two games of the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.