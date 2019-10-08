Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Detroit

Gibson will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Red Wings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has had a fantastic start to the season, picking up back-to-back victories over the Coyotes and Sharks while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .971 save percentage. The 26-year-old American will look to pick up a third consecutive win in a road matchup with a hot Detroit team that has racked up nine goals through its first two games of the campaign.