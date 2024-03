Gibson will defend the road net Saturday versus the Oilers, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Gibson has surrendered 26 goals on 168 shots during his personal five-game losing skid. In 44 games this season, he has posted a 13-25-2 record with a 3.41 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Edmonton sits fourth in the league this campaign with 3.58 goals per contest.