Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Florida

Gibson will guard the goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Panthers, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.

Gibson wasn't great in his last start Sunday against the Predators, allowing four goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The American netminder will look to get back on track and secure his ninth victory of the campaign in a road game against a Florida team that's averaging 3.56 goals per game at home this year, eighth in the NHL.