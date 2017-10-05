Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in goal Thursday

Gibson will guard the cage in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will look to build on a solid preseason performance in which he registered an impressive 1.85 GAA over four appearances. The 24-year-old netminder will be taking on a Coyotes squad that only averaged 2.33 goals per game last season, 27th in the NHL.