Per Jessi Pierce of The Athletic, Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skating, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Friday's road game versus the Wild.

Gibson played well in his last start Monday against St. Louis, stopping 29 of 31 shots, but he was still ultimately stuck with his 25th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a rough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 19-5-2 at home this season.