Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in San Jose
Gibson will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Sharks.
Gibson was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Sabres, turning aside 30 of 32 shots. but he ultimately suffered his 11th loss of the campaign due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Sharks team that's 11-4-4 at home this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...