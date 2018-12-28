Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in San Jose

Gibson will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Sharks.

Gibson was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Sabres, turning aside 30 of 32 shots. but he ultimately suffered his 11th loss of the campaign due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Sharks team that's 11-4-4 at home this season.