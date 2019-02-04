Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Toronto

Gibson will start Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Pulled in his last start after allowing six goals on 14 shots, Gibson has only two wins in his last 15 appearances. With that in mind, we can't responsibly recommend starting the Ducks' netminder against a high-powered offense like Toronto's.

