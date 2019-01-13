Ducks' John Gibson: Starting in Winnipeg

Gibson will patrol the crease against the Jets on Sunday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks are looking to break a 10-game losing streak and Gibson's stats have suffered during the skid. He's 0-5-3 over his last nine appearances with a .898 save percentage and 3.37 GAA in the process. However, he's received just 15 goals of offensive support in those nine games. Once he snaps out of the slump, Gibson should get back to being a reliable fantasy option.