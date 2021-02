Gibson led the Ducks onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's home game versus the Wild, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson was in goal Thursday in a 3-1 loss to the Wild, but that was more the fault of his teammates for a lack of offense. The 27-year-old goalie has a 2-2-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .914 save percentage through five appearances in February.