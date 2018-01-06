Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Saturday in Calgary

Gibson will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gibson has been red hot recently, posting a 3-1-1 record while maintaining a fantastic 1.39 GAA and .949 save percentage through his last five appearances. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 14th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Flames squad that's 11-11-0 at home this season.