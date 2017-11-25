Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Saturday in LA

Gibson will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Kings.

Gibson has been a bit shaky recently, suffering back-to-back losses while registering a sub-par 3.50 GAA over that span. He'll look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing skid Saturday in a road matchup with a Kings club that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this season, ninth in the NHL.

