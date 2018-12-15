Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Saturday
Gibson will serve as the road starter Saturday in Columbus, Elliott Teaford of the OC Register reports.
Gibson has held 12 of his past 13 opponents to three goals or fewer, racking up eight victories over that span. He'll hope to continue that recent success against a Blue Jackets club that ranks seventh with 3.42 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...