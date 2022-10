Gibson (upper body) will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Kraken, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Gibson left the Ducks' preseason finale with an injury, but it won't end up costing him time in the regular season. The 29-year-old opens 2022-23 as the Ducks' top netminder, though if he struggles again as he did last year, Anthony Stolarz may take on a larger role. Gibson allowed eight goals in two games versus the Kraken last year.