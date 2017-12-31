Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Sunday against Arizona
Gibson will guard the goal in Sunday's home game against the Coyotes, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson was great in his last start Friday against the Flames, turning aside 22 of the 23 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 victory. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 13th win of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Coyotes club that's 5-13-4 on the road this season.
