Ducks' John Gibson: Starting versus divisional foe
Gibson will draw the home start for Thursday's matchup with Calgary.
Gibson will hope back in net after Tuesday's start was postponed due to a medical emergency involving St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. Gibson has been decent in his past five starts, going 2-2-1 along with a 3.00 GAA and .892 save percentage in that span. The American will draw a decent matchup against a Flames offense that ranks 22nd in the league in goals per contest this season (2.72).
