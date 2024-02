Gibson will guard the road net Saturday against the Kings, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson's struggled a bit recently, allowing 14 goals on 77 shots over his last three appearances. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 12-20-1 with an .896 save percentage and 3.16 GAA this season. He'll take on a Kings team that's averaging 3.09 goals per game.