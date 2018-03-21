Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Wednesday in Calgary

Gibson will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gibson has played well recently, picking up three consecutive victories over the Canucks, Red Wings and Devils while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The 24-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 29th win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Flames team that's lost three consecutive games.