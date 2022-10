Gibson will defend the road net against the Bruins on Thursday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson was the backup netminder Tuesday after leaving Monday's tilt against the Rangers because he wasn't feeling well. He is 1-2-0 with a 5.96 GAA and a ,872 save percentage and will have his hands full against the Bruins who have found the back of the net 21 times in four games this season.