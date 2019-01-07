Ducks' John Gibson: Stationed between pipes Sunday
Gibson is in goal against the Oilers Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson is looking to break out of a slump, going 0-3-2 in his last six appearances. His last win came on Dec. 17, the last of a four-game winning streak. During that span he was lights-out, allowing just seven goals. He'e been fairly inconsistent, but Gibson is still a reliable fantasy option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...