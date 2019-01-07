Ducks' John Gibson: Stationed between pipes Sunday

Gibson is in goal against the Oilers Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson is looking to break out of a slump, going 0-3-2 in his last six appearances. His last win came on Dec. 17, the last of a four-game winning streak. During that span he was lights-out, allowing just seven goals. He'e been fairly inconsistent, but Gibson is still a reliable fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories