Ducks' John Gibson: Stationed between pipes Sunday

Gibson will draw the start at home against Columbus on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old Pittsburgh native has played very well this season despite a lackluster 4-4-3 record. He owns a 2.39 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 11 starts, allowing two or fewer goals in eight of those outings. The Blue Jackets will provide a tough test for Gibson, but he should be a must-start in all fantasy formats.