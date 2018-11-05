Ducks' John Gibson: Stationed between pipes Sunday
Gibson will draw the start at home against Columbus on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old Pittsburgh native has played very well this season despite a lackluster 4-4-3 record. He owns a 2.39 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 11 starts, allowing two or fewer goals in eight of those outings. The Blue Jackets will provide a tough test for Gibson, but he should be a must-start in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...