Ducks' John Gibson: Stationed between the pipes Thursday

Gibson will man the crease on Thursday against Winnipeg, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The 24-year-old netminder is coming off a solid outing Tuesday, picking up the victory over the Rangers while saving 41-of-44 shots. After a strong 2016-17 campaign, Gibson has struggled a bit this year, compiling a pedestrian 17-14-5 record with a 2.68 GAA and .921 save percentage. He hasn't been the most consistent goalie this season, but he's still worth starting on a nightly basis.