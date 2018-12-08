Ducks' John Gibson: Staying snakebitten
Gibson allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.
Yielding three goals wouldn't normally cause one to say a goaltender is snakebitten, but Gibson has been much of the season. He owns a .926 save percentage, and yet, he's won just 11 games, going 11-9-4. He was again at least average Friday. Even in victories, Gibson's GAA has suffered because of the poor team in front of him. The 25-year-old should continue to be an asset in the save percentage department, but his team's other problems aren't going away anytime soon.
