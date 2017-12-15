Ducks' John Gibson: Steals road win against Blues

Gibson saved 29 of 30 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over St. Louis.

Two games with Ryan Getzlaf back in the lineup, and two wins for Gibson. Don't underestimate how important a true No. 1 center is to success, and the Ducks have been -- and still are -- riddled with injuries. Surprisingly, the poor fantasy setup hasn't considerably hurt Gibson's value. The 24-year-old American has 10 wins and a .922 save percentage, so with goals up across the league, his 2.83 GAA is also a serviceable mark. Don't forget, Gibson's also been a matchup-proof option in the past.