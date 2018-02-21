Ducks' John Gibson: Still considered day-to-day

Gibson (lower body) won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Stars.

With Gibson unavailable, Ryan Miller will draw the start against Dallas, with Reto Berra slotting in as his backup. Gibson's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, so he could be ready to return to action as soon as Saturday against Arizona.

