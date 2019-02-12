Ducks' John Gibson: Still not practicing

Gibson has yet to return to practice since sustaining an upper-body injury in Thursday's loss to the Senators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson's absence puts a particularly deep wrinkle in Anaheim's goaltending plans since primary backup Ryan Miller (knee) is out as well, and the issue is further compounded for fantasy owners knowing that the Ducks have virtually no chance of making the playoffs. Hopefully, the team will have a firm timetable for Gibson's return once he's able to get back to practice.