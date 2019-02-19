Ducks' John Gibson: Still sidelined
Gibson (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, NHL.com's Jessi Perce reports.
Gibson remains on injured reserve and still hasn't returned to practice with his teammates, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. Ryan Miller and Kevin Boyle will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Ducks until Gibson is given the green light to return.
