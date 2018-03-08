Ducks' John Gibson: Stopping pucks Thursday
Gibson will rough up the visitor's crease Thursday against the Predators, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has been nothing short of spectacular in his last six starts, owning a 6-0-0 record to go along with a 1.57 GAA (two shutouts) and a .957 save percentage. The star netminder will have to be on top of his game again Thursday to keep his winning streak alive against a Predators club tallying 3.68 goals per game since the All-Star break.
