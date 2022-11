Gibson allowed two goals on 26 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis.

Gibson allowed a goal to Noel Acciari just 11 seconds into the game but was solid from there, holding the Blues off the board until a Justin Faulk power-play goal in the third. It's the third consecutive loss for Gibson and his fifth in six starts. It's been a tough start to the year for the Ducks and their 29-year-old goaltender. Gibson is now 3-11-1 with an .891 save percentage.