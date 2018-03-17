Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 28 against Detroit
Gibson made 28 saves on 30 shots in a 4-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday.
Gibson continued to bounce back from his brief blip in form, and it now appears that's all it was, a simple blip on an otherwise strong performances in February and March. Gibson has stopped 60 of the past 62 shots he's faced, and as long as he's on form, he belongs in your lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...