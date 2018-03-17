Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 28 against Detroit

Gibson made 28 saves on 30 shots in a 4-2 win over the Red Wings on Friday.

Gibson continued to bounce back from his brief blip in form, and it now appears that's all it was, a simple blip on an otherwise strong performances in February and March. Gibson has stopped 60 of the past 62 shots he's faced, and as long as he's on form, he belongs in your lineup.

