Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 28 shots in overtime win

Gibson turned away 28 of 32 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Oilers.

Gibson may have given up four goals, but he picked up his fifth win in six starts to advance to 30-17-7 on the season. The 24-year-old is sporting a solid .926 save percentage and seeing a heavy workload in the Anaheim crease. Gibson has suffered just two regulation losses in his last 14 starts and should be in your lineup every game.