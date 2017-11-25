Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 32 in loss to Jets
Gibson saved 32 of 35 shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Injuries are quickly proving to be too much for Anaheim to overcome. Gibson owns a high-end .923 save percentage for the season, but his 7-8-1 record and 2.87 GAA are lagging behind. The Ducks are allowing the second most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.02) at five-on-five, and without Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) that mark doesn't project to improve anytime soon. Talent isn't the problem with Gibson, but until Anaheim can limit opponents in front of him, he'll struggle to match his potential.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Gets the start Friday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Finally succumbs to offensive onslaught•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Turns aside 50 shots against Panthers•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine against Florida•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 40 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...