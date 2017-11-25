Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 32 in loss to Jets

Gibson saved 32 of 35 shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Injuries are quickly proving to be too much for Anaheim to overcome. Gibson owns a high-end .923 save percentage for the season, but his 7-8-1 record and 2.87 GAA are lagging behind. The Ducks are allowing the second most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.02) at five-on-five, and without Ryan Getzlaf (face) and Ryan Kesler (hip) that mark doesn't project to improve anytime soon. Talent isn't the problem with Gibson, but until Anaheim can limit opponents in front of him, he'll struggle to match his potential.