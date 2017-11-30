Ducks' John Gibson: Stops 37 shots in victory

Gibson turned aside 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 Wednesday win over St. Louis.

Gibson is still seeing way too many shots, but this time he was up to the task, posting an outstanding .949 save percentage against a barrage from a top-quality offense. Gibson isn't a great play most nights because he sees so many shots on goal thanks to an injury-riddled defense, but if you're desperate, there are worse options for a spot start.